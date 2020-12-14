India vs Australia: ‘I love watching him bowl,’ Shane Warne says he would pick ‘Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Ashwin’ in Adelaide Test

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Australia spin bowling legend Shane Warne believes that India should play with three fast bowlers and a specialist spinner in the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide against Australia. The problem for the visitors is the fact that Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered concussion-related issues along with a hamstring strain during the 1st T20I against Australia earlier this month, is still doubtful to be fit for the first Test.

Warne said that if Jadeja fails to make it to the team, he would pick left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of R Ashwin. The legendary leg-spinner said that Kuldeep has a better record than Ashwin, and the latter has struggled in Australia conditions.

“India won their first ever Test series two years ago because of their fast bowlers and how their batsmen face the fast bowlers. So, I don’t think that 4 pace attack will work, I think you need that variety in you attack. I would say Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is fantastic. I love watching Kuldeep bowl,” Warne said on Sports Tak.

“The Australia conditions suits Kuldeep Yadav more than Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has really struggled in Australia and have not done well here. Kuldeep Yadav has done really well. In case (injured) Jadeja is out, I will play Kuldeep Yadav. I will have three quicks and a spinner. I will definitely pick Kuldeep ahead of Ashwin,” he added.

“Just because the Pink ball swings and moves, doesn’t mean that spinners can’t play a part. There is 4 hour cricket in day light, only last session is played under lights. Nathan Lyon is successful because he changes his pace really well. Indian spinners, I think, bowl a bit too fast.

“They bowl side spin, which works in India, in Australia you need to bowl more over spin. In Australia you don’t have big spinning pitches but you get fast bounce. Which means if someone pushes forward, you have got time to adjust, the ball gets the edge off the bat. Whereas in India because of the slowness of the pitch you bat on back foot. Nathan Lyon is also successful because he has 3 quality quick bowlers to support him,” he signed off.



The first Test between India and Australia kicks off from Thursday.