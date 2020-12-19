Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully,’ Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at India’s ‘disgraceful’, ‘terrible’ batting

India vs Australia: ‘I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully,’ Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at India’s ‘disgraceful’, ‘terrible’ batting

India vs Australia: Akhtar revealed how at first, he could not believe that India had posted such a low total and it was only after realising that it in fact was 36/9.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli leads India off the field after their 8-wicket hammering. (Getty Images)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has come down hard at India’s abysmal batting performance against Australia, calling it ‘disgraceful’ and ‘terrible’. India, in their second innings, registered their lowest-ever total in a Test match as they folded for 36/9 with Mohammed Shami retired hurt. Australia, needing 90 to win, won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Akhtar revealed how at first, he could not believe that India had posted such a low total and it was only after realising that it in fact was 36/9.

Also Read | Never good to see,’ Sunil Gavaskar reacts after India register lowest-ever Test total

“I woke up and the morning and switched on the TV. Could not see the match yesterday night. I saw India had put 369 on the board. Then I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully, I saw it’s 36 and there is slash before 9 and one is retired hurt. Embarrassing loss. Embarrassing batting. The mighty Indian batting came crumbling down,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel

Akhtar jokingly thanked India for overtaking Pakistan’s lowest total in Tests, which is 49 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2013. Pakistan have also registered a couple of more low scores – of 53 and 59 – against Australia, but what shocked Akhtar the most was seeing the mighty Indian batting line-up falling like a pack of cards.

Also Read | ‘He’s in a lot of pain’ - Virat Kohli provides update on Mohammed Shami’s injury

“They broke our record also. 36 all out! This is disgraceful performance, it’s terrible. But happiest that they broke our (Pakistan’s) record. Anyways, this happens in cricket. Bare it and bare the criticism, this is going to happen to you now. So, mighty India come crumbling down. This is bad news,” Akhtar said.

“When we were all out for 53, we faced Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee… it was a long and sturdy bowling line-up. Be thankful that isn’t the kind of bowling batting line-ups are facing.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
SOPs like phone sex, masks fail to attract clients in Budhwar peth red-light area
by Tanmayee Parti
China vows countermeasures on US sanctions against its firms
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Dhvani Bhanushali: The success I am getting, it’s a bit surreal
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.