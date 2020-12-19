India vs Australia: ‘I try to do that every time’, Hazlewood opens up on emulating legendary bowler after foiling India’s batting

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood shows the ball after taking his 5th wicket on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood had a memorable outing against India in Adelaide on Saturday. The speedster claimed a five-wicket haul on the third day of the pink Test, scripting India’s horrific batting collapse in the second innings. As a result, the Aussies registered a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the first Test and led the 4-match series 1-0.

Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) hunted in pair. The duo turned up the heat with their lethal pace and outplayed the Indian batting order by sharing 9 wickets between them. Team India, which resumed their second innings from 9/1 in the morning session, were bundled up for 36/9 before the first break.

Elated by the emphatic victory, Hazlewood exclaimed that he was still pinching himself on how the match ended within three days.

“Still pinching myself. Little bit (on emulating Glenn McGrath style of bowling). I try to do that every time I bowl to be honest,” Hazlewood said in the post-match ceremony.

“We bowled a little bit fuller and straighter and there you go... all out for 36, good result. Ready to go from ball one makes a lot of difference, can go wrong if you take two three balls to warm up,” added Hazlewood.

The Australian pacer is hopeful of having some more grass on the pitch in rest of the games which will be played with the red ball.

“Hope for a bit more grass on (for the rest of the series). We have got a blueprint from this game as to how we should go about it. Red ball is another change. We ticked a lot of boxes this game.

“The difference at certain times of the day with the pink ball. Tough to bat in the night, during the day it’s kind of soft for the bowlers. but this pitch had a bit more grass than the previous series. So, we are still learning and evolving with the pink ball,” Hazlewood said.

India’s collapse at 36 set up an easy target of 90 runs for Australia to chase. Opener Joe Burns scored an unbeaten 51 to end the chase with 8 wickets to spare. Both teams will now head to Melbourne to play the Boxing Day Test that begins on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.