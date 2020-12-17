India vs Australia: ‘Completely his partner’s fault,’ Sanjay Manjrekar ‘amazed’ to see Virat Kohli keeping his cool after run out

Australia ended Day 1 of the opening Test of the four-match series against India as the side on top. They restricted India to 233/6 after Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane seemed to be guiding India nicely after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket. But Kohli’ run out – as a result of the horrible mix up between the India captain and Ajinkya Rahane – proved the biggest talking point of the day as it allowed Australia to cash in on the little window of opportunity and strike twice with the second new ball.

Also Read | ‘It doesn’t do anything’: Warne calls red balls ‘pathetic’, wants pink balls to be used permanently in Test cricket

Kohli’s run out was Rahane’s fault. He called for a single and as Kohli responded, Rahane backtracked, leaving his captain high and dry. Kohli, who is yet to score a century this year, looked set to register a three-digit score at his favourite hunting ground, but fell short of it by 26 runs.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised to see Kohli keeping his cool and not exploding at his partner after the run out. The India captain looked at Rahane once and walked off the field dejected. Manjrekar looked back at the dismissal, believing Kohli will feel the sting of that dismissal for a while.

Also Read | ‘The whole idea in Test cricket is that you don’t go there,’ Gavaskar reacts after openers Shaw and Agarwal flop in Adelaide

“I was amazed that Virat Kohli kept his composure. He was set, he was beginning to accelerate. This is a guy who comes to Adelaide and gets hundreds. So he must have visualised by that time that there was another daddy hundred along the way. People look at this fame, fortune and the life he has, but I tell you he will spend tonight and tomorrow morning thinking what could have been if had it not happened. Completely his partner’s fault,” he said on the Extraaa Innings Show on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read | Nathan Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 10th time in Test cricket

“You look at it again and again. There’s nothing there to suggest that maybe Virat Kohli shouldn’t have backed up so much. He was doing the right thing. Ajinkya Rahane did the right thing by apologising, maybe that’s what helped calm Kohli immediately. And he just put his head down and walked with a little bit of a disgust. Those are the painful moments that compensate for all the other perks you get from the game.”

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara goes past Joe Root to bag a huge record against Australia in first Test

The run out rattled Rahane. The batsman, who had played well and batted with grit and determination, was dismissed once the second new ball was taken, out LBW to Mitchell Starc. Rahane’s dismissal was followed by the wicket of Hanuma Vihari, landing India in a bit of a spot before Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin took India to stumps without any further damage.

“It was evident on Ajinkya Rahane and the way he got out, that there was no run in it. He’s too close and all he did was take a step to his left. And Virat Kohli had no chance. Kohli doing the right thing, he had no business to look back. And Rahane knew what he had done. Bad feeling to run Virat Kohli out when he’s batting in such great fashion,” Manjrekar added.