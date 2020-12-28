Sections
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘ICC needs to look into DRS thoroughly’ - Sachin Tendulkar unhappy with ‘umpire’s call’ rule

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 10:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

umpire’s call saving Marnus Labuschagne (Twitter/ cricket.com.au)

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wants the ICC to look into the protocols of the Decision Review System (DRS) ‘thoroughly’ after the on-field ‘umpire’s call’ denied India two wickets which could have gone either way on Day 3 of the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne.

“The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’,” tweeted Tendulkar on Monday.

Sachin further added that the players opt for DRS as they are already ‘unhappy’ with the on-field umpire’s decision, so that should not be given weightage while seeing the ball-tracking for an LBW review.

“The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire,” Tendulkar added.



 

Sachin’s comments came after two of India’s reviews did not result in wickets even though the balls were clipping the stumps because of the ‘umpire’s call’ rule. According to the umpire’s call rule, the on-field umpire’s decision is upheld in case of a fifty-fifty call or when the ball is clipping the stumps instead of crashing into it.

Bumrah bowled a yorker to Australia opener Joe Burns which hit him on the front toe. The on-field gave it not out but India immediately went for the review. The ball was pitching in line, the impact was also good but the wickets were clipping so the decision stayed as not out.

 

A few overs later, debutant Mohammed Siraj trapped Marnus Lanbuschagne in front. India went for the DRS after the umpire ruled in favour of the batsman. Once again the umpire’s call came into play.

 

Notably, on both occasions, it would have been declared out had the on-field umpire given it out. India retained the reviews but did not get the wickets.

