India vs Australia: ‘If Ishant Sharma is fit, send him to Australia now,’ Sunil Gavaskar says Mohammed Shami’s injury could be ‘big problem for India’

The problems appear to be compounding for the Indian team in the ongoing Test series in Australia. It was already known that captain Virat Kohli would be returning home after the first Test in Adelaide. For the first two days, everything seemed to be working for the visitors. But on Day 3, the script changed as India suffered a batting collapse rarely seen before.

The last time India had collapsed below 50 in a Test innings was in 1974, when they were bowled out for 43 against England. On Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led team registered India’s lowest total in a Test innings of 36. The game was over before the Tea. Australia took a 1-0 lead, and now India would have to try and win at least two of the remaining three Tests to win the series.

To add to India’s woes, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami suffered a blow on his forearm and has reportedly suffered a fractured arm. As per a report by news agency ANI, Shami has been ruled out of the Test series, though an official confirmation on the same from BCCI is still awaited. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Shami’s injury is a big problem for the Indian team.

“It (Shami injury) is a big problem. he has the knack of taking wickets, he can shock the opposition with his bouncers and yorkers. If he is not playing, then it’s going to be trouble for India,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Gavaskar went as far as to suggest that India should immediately bring in Ishant Sharma if he is fit. “If Ishant Sharma is fit, I am suggesting to send him to Australia now. If he is capable of bowling 20 overs in a day, the management should send him to Australia on tomorrow’s flight so that he can be ready for the Sydney Test,” he said.

“I am saying India should look at taking a chance because there is no proper back-up now. Navdeep Saini has the potential to pick wickets but the way he bowled in the warm-up matches, it doesn’t look like he will be able to trouble the Australia batsmen,” he further added.

India will meet Australia again at MCG when the two teams face each other for the Boxing Day Test.