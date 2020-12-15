India vs Australia: ‘In David Warner’s absence, he could provide some experience,’ Darren Lehmann says Aussies should stick with Joe Burns

Ahead of the upcoming Day/Night Test against India in Adelaide, the hosts Australia are facing a big dilemma regarding their openers slots. The veteran opener David Warner suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India, and has been ruled out of the first Test which begins from Thursday in Adelaide. The pink-ball Test is expected to be a close contest, and unfortunately for Australia, the young Will Pucovski may also have to miss the Test as he suffered a concussion scare during the warm-up game.

To add to Aussies’ woes, opener Joe Burns has looked woefully out of form for the last three weeks in the warm-up matches. There are questions regarding Australia potentially using Shaun Marsh as an opener in the Adelaide Test, but former coach Darren Lehmann has a different vision.

Lehmann, ahead of the contest, said that Australia should stick with Burns, as he can offer experience at the top of the batting order in the absence of David Warner.

“The one good thing about Joe Burns is his record shows when he does get runs he gets hundreds and that’s a big win in terms of Test-match play,” Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lehmann as saying.

“I think they’ll stick with him, but that’s only my personal opinion. I think they probably should. A lot of people want to change things around and if David Warner was there it might be a bit different for him,” he added.

“But with no Warner, I think you’ve got to have some sort of experience,” Lehmann opined.

The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series.

(With ANI inputs)