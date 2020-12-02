Sections
India vs Australia: ‘In the eye of the storm, Natarajan has skills to shut opponents down,’ says Tom Moody

India vs Australia: T Natarajan, who had an impressive IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, made his international debut in Canberra.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody heaped praises on fast bowler T Natarajan. The left-armer had an impressive season for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in UAE - and on Wednesday, he made his international debut for India in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. In the 5th over of the match, Natarajan got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, as he cleaned him up for 7.

Speaking in a video on ESPNCricinfo, Moody said that Natarajan has the skills to get wickets when India are leaking runs.

“The biggest challenge is coming to terms with the nerves of the big stage of international cricket. He has come from the backwaters of Chennai where he has learnt his craft. As we all know, it’s a terrific story,” Moody said.

“I was fortunate enough to be a part of the beginning of that story when we recruited him at Sunrisers 2-3 years ago, on the back of the T20 tournament. I like what he has got to offer.



“I call Natarajan a defensive bowler. What he does is he builds pressure and when you are in the eye of the storm, he’s got the skills to shut the opponent down with his slower balls or yorkers, as he angles from the left-arm over.

“India will welcome that when the runs are starting to leak, they have a good option and naturall strong-defensive bowler. They could have used him in Syndey as well, his cutters could have been effective on Syndey surface,” he added.

Meanwhile, India posted 302/5 in 50 overs against Australia after a 150-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

