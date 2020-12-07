IND vs AUS: ‘In the past, we had Dhoni,’ Australia coach Justin Langer lavishes praise on Hardik Pandya

Australian head coach Justin Langer was highly impressed by Hardik Pandya’s heroics in the 2nd T20I that destroyed the bowling attack of the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The all-rounder struck a 42 not out off 22 balls, guiding India to a 6-wicket win.

Pandya finished what Shikhar Dhawan had set out to achieve with a scintillating 36-ball 52 to set up India’s series-clinching six-wicket win. After the game, Langer heaped praises on the former, describing his innings as an ‘incredible spectacle’ and likened him to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a finisher.

“It was an incredible spectacle of a game. We know how dangerous he (Pandya) is. In the past, we had MS Dhoni and the way he (Pandya) played today… He has played really well all summer so, obviously, it was a great innings in the end there,” Langer said at the virtual post-match press conference.

Langer stated that the men-in-blue were too good for his side with a lot of experienced T20 players in their ranks.

“I thought the whole game was a very close one. Our fielding was absolutely incredible, it was electric to watch, but India with their experienced T20 players were too good for us today,” said the Australia coach.

Virat Kohli also played a part in India’s win with 40 runs off 24 balls. Langer lauded the India captain for some ‘extraordinary’ shots he played on Sunday.

“Some of Virat (Kohli’s) shots, I have said for years he (Kohli) is the best player I have probably ever seen. Some of the shots he played tonight were extraordinary and (they got) good opening partnership and got over the line,” the former Australia opening batsman said.

According to Langer, his side thought they had enough runs on the board to defend and India had to bat really well to win the match.

“I am proud of my players. It was a great spectacle, on a Sunday night India versus Australia, it got so close, it was a really exciting game. We batted really well, had enough runs and thought India would have to bat really well,” said Langer.