India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw to open with Mayank Agarwal as India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test

Here is Team India’s playing XI for the day-night Test against Australia, beginning on December 17 in Adelaide.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test (BCCI/Twitter)

India announced their playing XI for the historic first-ever pink-ball Test match against Australia. The BCCI made the announcement through a social media post on Wednesday.

There was a lot of talking about India’s openers, wicket-keeper and the third seamer to back up Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the lead up to the four-match Test series.

However, the Indian team management overcame the selection dilemma as it named Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal’s opening partner. Wriddhiman Saha was picked over Rishabh Pant, who smashed a rollicking 73-ball hundred in the second practice match against Australia in Sydney. 

The trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane forms a rock-solid middle-order. Huanuma Vihari grabs the No 6 spot who rocked Australia with a well made hundred in the pink-ball practice match. He returned with an unbeaten 104 off 194 balls, handing a mammoth 472-run lead to the Indians in the second innings.

The bowling line-up is comprised of three pacers and a spinner. The management chose youngsters over experienced guys, naming R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s playing XI for 1st Test against Australia:

Mayank Agrarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohamamed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

