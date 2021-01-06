Sections
India vs Australia: India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut

Here’s team India’s playing XI for the third Test against Australia which begins on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Indian cricket team celebrating a wicket during Boxing Day Test (BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma will walk out to open the batting with Shubman Gill and young Navdeep Saini will make his debut in the third Test against Australia as India announced their playing for the all-important encounter which begins on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit’s inclusion means Mayank Agarwal has to sit out after the he failed to garner significant scores in the first two Tests.

Saini, on the other hand, replaced Umesh Yadav in India’s playing XI. Yadav picked up an injury during the second innings of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He had sustained a strain in his left calf muscle after which he underwent scans later that day. The BCCI further stated that the fast bowler won’t be able to recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and hence, was ruled out of the series.

 



Rohit Sharma, who joined the Indian Test squad before the third match of the series, has replaced Mayank Agarwal and is likely to open the innings with Shubman Gill. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has confirmed the development in a pre-match presser, stating that Sharma has been batting really well in the nets and he would be seen batting at the top of the innings in the Pink Test.

“He [Rohit] has been batting really well, the last couple of series, he has been playing as an opener, so you will definitely see him batting at the top,” said Rahane.

India continue to go with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who shared a total of 8 wickets among each other at the MCG.

India’s Playing XI vs Australia for 3rd Test: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

