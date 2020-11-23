Sections
‘India have 3-4 players who could captain the team at any time’: David Warner on Virat Kohli missing Test series

India vs Australia: Australia start opening batsman David Warner was asked in a virtual press conference facilitated by the official broadcaster Sony, regarding his thoughts on Rahane leading the Indian team.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team. File image. (Getty Images)

Before India travelled to Australia for the upcoming series, a huge news came from the BCCI camp - India captain Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave and will only play the first Test of the four-match Test series starting December 17th. The decision meant that vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane may have to step up as captain to lead the Indian team Down Under in the longest format.

While cricketing pundits have acknowledged Kohli’s decision to spend time with his family as the correct one, the fans continue to wonder if the Indian team can pose a challenge to the Australian team in Kohli’s absence.

Australia start opening batsman David Warner was asked in a virtual press conference facilitated by the official broadcaster Sony, regarding his thoughts on Rahane leading the Indian team. In his reply, Warner said that Rahane would bring a different approach to captaincy than Kohli.

“He’s calm and very measured in his approach. He’s got a very good cricket brain,” Warner was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“...it’s like chalk and cheese with them two (Kolhi and Rahane) and as a player to try and engage him on the field, as we’re talking about engaging, and getting into that contest as players, it’s obviously lots to think about how to do that especially with Ajinkya as captain,” he added.

“The great thing from India’s perspective is that you’ve got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him, he’ll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature,” Warner further said.

