India vs Australia: ‘India have beaten Australia like how you beat up a person in a sack’, Shoaib Akhtar hails India’s win in Melbourne

Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant captaincy and India’s 8-wicket win over Australia in the Boxing Day Test have impressed former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. The legendary cricketer applauded the way Rahane led the side in tough scenario, stating that the visiting Indian team has exhibited its class and character.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said that this success is ‘making all the noise’ for a calm and composed Rahane.

“Team India has beaten Australia like how you beat up a person in a sack. Characters are not made in crisis, they are exhibited. Team India has exhibited their talent when they were in deep crisis. This is team India’s character,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“The best part was that they showed heart and courage today. They didn’t have 3 of their star players but it didn’t matter to them. Ajinkya Rahane quietly led the team but his success is making all the noise for him today. They say work hard in silence and let your success make the noise,” he added.

Indian made four major changes in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test and handed debut caps to two youngsters – Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj.

Gill, who replaced Shaw in the top of the order, played fearlessly against a lethal Australian attack while Siraj ticked all the boxes and justified his selection by scalping 5 wickets in the match. Lauding both the newcomers, Akhtar stated that they are certainly two rising stars of the Indian cricket team.

“India picked Siraj, he took 5 wickets. He is still young, couldn’t be by his father’s side when he passed away. He paid tribute to his father with his performance. Then came Gill, he’s certainly a big star in the making. So, Team India showed their character, that they have guts, heart and courage,” Akhtar further said.

“What impressed me the most was they should have fallen flat on their face in this match after the kind of defeat they suffered in the 1st Test. But they didn’t. They rose up to the challenge. When teams show their character like this, it doesn’t matter which religion or country the players belong to, I feel very happy,” he concluded.