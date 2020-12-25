India vs Australia: India stare at an first in their 88-year-old Test history

Sections
If India does not manage to draw or win the second Test against Australia in Melbourne then it will be the first time in their 88 years of a Test-playing nation that they will lose all matches in a calendar year (minimum 3 Tests).

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's India's Ajinkya Rahane walks off after he was dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood (AP)

2020 hasn’t been a good year for the Indian cricket team. After being bowled out for their lowest ever Test score of 36 in the first Test in Adelaide, they now head to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne staring at an unwanted first in India’s history of Test cricket.

India are yet to register a win in Tests this year. If they fail in Melbourne, this will the first time in this century where India did not register a win in a calendar year in Tests. In the history of Test cricket, this will be the 19th instance where a team failed to win or draw a Test in a calendar year after playing a minimum of 3 Tests.

Bangladesh have done it 5 five times. Zimbabwe, Australia, and South Africa thrice while England, New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka have once each gone without a win or a draw in a calendar year.



All the three Tests played by India this year – two against New Zealand and one against so far against Australia - have produced a result which has gone against them, not a single Test has ended in a draw.

Australia’s good form a factor

This Boxing Day Test will be 100th Test match between the two sides, Australia have dominated the contest with 43 wins the 99 Tests played so far. The Time Paine-led side had a good start to the Border-Gavaskar series this year with a thumping 8 wickets win over the visitors.

Australia will head into the Boxing Day Test full of confidence as they are yet to lose a Test at home post Border-Gavaskar trophy 2018-19.

India’s record at MCG

Playing at MCG, India have won 3 Tests out of the 13 matches. Last time around they registered a 137-run win over Australia in 2018.

Notably, India will be without the services of their regular captain Virat Kohli as he has flown back home for the birth of first child and ace pacer Mohammed Shami who has been ruled out of the series with a wrist fracture.

