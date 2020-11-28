India vs Australia: ‘Indian ODI team is too old school,’ Michael Vaughan feels India will lose to Australia in all formats

In their first international match in 9 months, Team India did not look like a top side. They were rusty in the field, leaked too many runs in bowling and despite showing sparks, could not get their batting together. Their players played in the Indian Premier League but as a team could not turn in the first One Day International against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia gave India a massive target of 375 to chase with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scoring centuries for the home side.

India did not perform miserably with the bat as they managed to score 308 for the loss of eight wickets. Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan rescued India from a precarious position as they hit 90 and 74 respectively. But Former England captain Michael Vaughan wasn’t impressed with India’s performance. Vaughan is a staunch critic of Indian cricket team and predicted that Virat Kohli’s men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday.

India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.

“Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly,” Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

Vaughan didn’t like the “old school” mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly. “This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn’t deep enough.”

Friday’s ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn’t too amused.

“India’s over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!!”Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks,” he tweeted.