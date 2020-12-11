Sections
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Injury woes continue for Tim Paine & co. as Green suffers concussion after being struck on head- WATCH

India vs Australia: Now, on the first day of the Warm-up Test agaisnst India, young Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who was expected to make his Test debut was struck on the head at Sydney Cricket Ground and suffered a concussion.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cameron Green was struck on head. (Getty Images)

The injury woes continue for Australia ahead of the first Test against India which kicks off from December 17th in Adelaide. Australia opener David Warner has already been ruled out of the Day-Night Test in Adelaide after suffering a groin injury in the 2nd ODI against India, and then, in Australia A’s tour our game last week, young opener Will Pucovski was struck on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyago, and he may be ruled out of the first Test due to concussion-related issues.

Now, on the first day of the Warm-up Test agaisnst India, young Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who was expected to make his Test debut was struck on the head at Sydney Cricket Ground and suffered a concussion.

The 21-year-old was bowling to India tailender Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed a drive straight through Green’s fingers and struck him on the right side of the head.

 



Mohammad Siraj, who was on the non-striker’s end immediately rushed towards Green as the young cricketer was tended to by medical team immediately on the ground. Green was able to get up and walked off the field. “Cameron sustained a mild concussion while bowling for Australia A. This is Cameron’s first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match,” Cricket Australia’s team doctor, Pip Inge was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course,” Inge added. Batsman Patrick Rowe was named as Green’s concussion substitute.

The much anticipated four-match Test series is slated to begin with a Day/Night game in Adelaide from December 17.

