India vs Australia: Irfan Pathan questions consistency of Indian bowlers after rout down under

Team India has had a torrid start to their tour of Australia, losing the one-day series after being beaten comprehensively in the first two matches of the three match series. Both these defeats were a result of India’s lacklustre bowling as the Aussies piled on 374 and 389 in the two matches respectively.

India’s premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah has looked completely off colour despite a great IPL season in the run up to the series. He has picked up only two wickets so far and has been taken for more than 70 runs in both matches. Mohammed Shami has more wickets under his belt but he too has been inconsistent.

ALSO READ: Bumrah’s struggles highlight India’s bowling woes

Youngster Navdeep Saini has looked all at sea on the flat and bouncy Australian tracks, feeding batsmen just the kind of length and pace they want. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja’s spin has been ineffective too and that has left captain Virat Kohli with almost nothing to fall back upon.

Kuldeep Yadav and young Natarajan are part of the squad and could get a look in, in the dead rubber on Wednesday, but India’s bowlers have failed to fire despite spending a lot of time in the nets ahead of the series.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has called the bowlers out for their inconsistency with a post on Twitter. Pathan has said that India’s bowlers are of the highest quality as they have performed well in the past but their inconsistency has cost the team this time around.

ALSO READ: ‘Impulsive captain’ Virat Kohli changing bowlers frequently - Ashish Nehra

“Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn’t happened yet #AUSvIND,” Pathan tweeted.

Hardik Pandya didn’t bowl in the IPL to further rest his back after making comeback post surgery. The all-rounder though bowled four overs in the second ODI and this augurs well for the team for the remaining part of the tour which includes a three-match T20 series and four-match Test series.

India’s bowlers need to make an impact quickly because the Australian batsmen look in ominous form, Specially Steve Smith, who has scored back to back centuries in the ODI series, that too at a mind boggling strike rate.