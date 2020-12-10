Sections
India vs Australia: ‘It doesn’t bother me’ - Steve Smith open to bat at no. 3 in Tests

Puckovski was struck on the helmet during the Tour match, while Warner suffered a groin strain during the 2nd ODI against India. There remains doubt whether the two players will be fit for the first Test.

Dec 10, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia's Steven Smith. (AP)

The injury to Australia openers Will Pucovski and David Warner has thrown a spanner in Australia cricket team’s plans for the first Test against India in Adelaide which kicks off from December 17th. The day-night Test between the two countries will be the only Test of the series in which India captain Virat Kohli will be playing a role. But Australia’s batting line-up is facing questions.

Australia batsman Steve Smith was recently asked if he would be open to bat higher up the order in case he is required to do so.

“That doesn’t bother me, I have batted at number three in the past as well, I am happy to bat at number three or four,” Smith told reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday.



“When you bat at number three you are sometimes in the second ball of the game or the first over of the game, that’s the reality of batting there so, someone at three could certainly go up the top, whether that’s spoken about, I am not sure,” he added.

When India had last toured Australia in 2018, the visitors had managed to win their first Test series Down Under. The Kohli-led side had defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match series. India and Australia will now be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series.

The series will be telecast on Sony Ten 3, and Sony six channels. The first Test of the series will be a pink-ball contest, beginning December 17. Australia had won the ODI series, while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series.

(With ANI inputs)

