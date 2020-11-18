India vs Australia: ‘It’s a good place to start,’ Josh Hazlewood open for first Test to be shifted to Gabba from Adelaide

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in Adelaide has led to growing concerns if the first Test between India and Australia will be able to take place at the venue. The Test series is set to begin on December 17th after the two teams play 3 ODI and 3 T20Is, but the Covid outbreak has led to speculations that there could be a change in venue.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is expected to be part of the Test squad, believes that shifting the match to Gabba in Brisbane could be a better option as it would help Australia seamers.

“It probably would be (the Gabba) to be fair,” Hazlewood told reporters, according to news agency Reuters. Australia have not lost a Test match in Gabba since 1988 and Hazlewood believes that the team also has a good record at the venue and the conditions will also remain suitable for the hosts.

“I think the longer we wait the hotter it gets up there so the quicks would all be happy to get that game done in early December. We obviously have a really good record (in Brisbane) and it’s a great place to start,” he added.

The outbreak in Adelaide forced players such as captain Tim Paine into self-isolation while others preparing for the domestic Big Bash League were moved to a training camp on the New South Wales coast. Cricket Australia, who had hoped to fill the Adelaide Oval with 27,000 fans - half its capacity - said on Tuesday that they “remained committed” to playing the day-night test match at the venue and were monitoring the situation.

Australia will first face India in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches starting Nov. 27 in Sydney.

(With Reuters inputs)