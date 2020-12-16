Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘It’s a very, very special moment, want to be there at any cost,’ Virat Kohli to Steve Smith on taking paternity leave

India vs Australia: ‘It’s a very, very special moment, want to be there at any cost,’ Virat Kohli to Steve Smith on taking paternity leave

India vs Australia: During the chat, Smith asked Kohli about his decision to fly back home in the middle of the series and the India batsman said that he wanted to be present for the birth of his child at any cost.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli. (File)

Before the Indian cricket team had travelled to Australia for the ongoing series last month, a major news came from the BCCI. The India captain Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave and he given the permission to fly back home after the first Test in Adelaide which begins Thursday. The build-up to the series saw cricket pundits giving their opinions on the decisions and analysing whether India can beat Australia in their own den in Kohli’s absence.

Ahead of the pink-ball Test, Kohli sat down with Australia batsman Steve Smith and answered a few of the questions from the Aussie star cricketer.

Also read: ‘Pure motivation’, Kohli reveals incident which inspired him to play for India

During the chat, Smith asked Kohli about his decision to fly back home in the middle of the series and the India batsman said that he wanted to be present for the birth of his child at any cost.

“It is a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country, this is a very, very special moment in life and something that you want to be there for at any cost,” Kohli told Smith in a video posted on BCCI Twitter.



 

Kohli also praised Ajinkya Rahane and said that he is capable of leading the Indian troops in his absence.

“I am quite excited about how Ajinks goes. I think he is someone who will enjoy the responsibility of captaining while I am away,” Kohli said.

“I think it is his time to really step up and I think he will relish the opportunity. One guy I am really looking forward to seeing bat here is Hanuma Vihari. I think he is a quite solid player,” Kohli further added.

The Indian cricket team will play a four-match Test series starting from December 17th. Earlier, Australia had pipped India 2-1 to win the three-match ODI series, but India had bounced back in the T20Is, winning the three-match series 2-1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee

latest news

Odisha ranks 13th in National Food Safety index for 2019-20: Official
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector
by Press Trust of India
In a first, Parliament committee to examine functioning of RTI
by Chetan Chauhan
‘If it gets heated, this team won’t step back’: Paine ahead of 1st Test
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.