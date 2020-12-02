Sections
India vs Australia: 'It's serious, he's in a lot of pain' - Wife Candice gives update on David Warner's groin injury

India vs Australia: ‘It’s serious, he’s in a lot of pain’ - Wife Candice gives update on David Warner’s groin injury

India vs Australia: Warner suffered the injury during a fielding mishap in the match when he was trying to save a ball struck by Shikhar Dhawan towards the mid-off in the 4th over India’s innings. Warner dived to stop the ball, but immediately after the dive, he looked in pain.

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia Cricket Team were given a big blow on Monday after it was reported that opening batsman David Warner was ruled out of the limited-overs series and will be in a race to be fit for the first Test which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. In a statement, Cricket Australia said that Warner, who had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India in Sydney on Sunday, will be rested from the remaining ODIs and T20Is so that he can regain fitness for the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Now, in an interview on a radio chat, Warner’s wife Candice gave an update on Warner’s injury. Candice joked that she was not responsible for her husband’s groin injury, but then also revealed that Warner is in lot of pain.

“We only sort of reunited after four months apart, a couple of days prior... and everyone’s like, ‘What have you done to him?’,” Candice said during her appearance on radio show Triple M.



“I’m like, ‘It wasn’t me! It was not me’. Sorry Australia,” Candice said laughing.

On being asked if Warner would be fit before the Tests, Candice said: “I mean there’s 17 days before the first Test against India, so hopefully he’ll be ready to go. But it is serious, and he is in a lot of pain. He will not want to miss that first test against India.”

India and Australia will play 3-match T20I series followed by the ODI series. The two teams will then play the four-match Test series.

