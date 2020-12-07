Sections
India vs Australia: ‘It will always be him,’ Hardik Pandya reveals the player he draws inspiration from

Pandya provided a rollicking finish to India’s 195-run chase against Australia on Sunday. His unbeaten 42-run knock off 22 balls destroyed the Aussie bowling in the death overs and guided India to a six-wicket win, handing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after the match. (REUTERS)

After outclassing the Australian attack in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that he will continue drawing inspiration from West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard when it comes to finishing matches for his country and franchise.

After the game, Pandya said that he is lucky enough to witness Pollard on the field closely and will follow always draw inspiration from him.

READ | Virat Kohli reveals why Hardik Pandya was drafted into the team in 2016



“Pollard has done it many times for his country and franchise. For me, the inspiration will always be him. I have been lucky to see some of his knocks in the past,” said Pandya in the post-match virtual press conference.

“We have all played cricket in the IPL. In the franchise cricket, we need to step it up as it is a professional sport. In international cricket, the love for cricket comes and you do feel the pressure. People have carried the confidence from IPL, I was batting well in the IPL and during the lockdown, I planned on how to finish the matches,” he added.

Pandya elaborated how he is capitalizing on the opportunities he has been getting in the ongoing series Down Under. He said that he is just doing his job without getting too much excited about the situation.

“I have batted in this manner in the past as well. It is just that my performances are getting highlighted now. We have always been top-heavy and the top three score runs most of the time. I think this is the first time where we have got the opportunity to step it up and do it,” said Pandya.

“I think I am in a very good zone and I am not getting overwhelmed with the situation. It is my job to finish the matches and I did it well tonight. I am not getting too excited about things,” Pandya added.

