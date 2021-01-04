Sections
India vs Australia: James Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test with bruised ribs

With Pattinson ruled out of the penultimate Test of the four-match series, Michael Neser has only Sean Abbott to compete with for a spot in the playing XI.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Australian pace bowler James Pattinson (Twitter)

Australian pacer James Pattinson has been ruled out of the upcoming Sydney Test against India, the Cricket Australia confirmed through a statement on Monday. The bowler injured his ribs after a fall at home.

“Fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of our Australian squad for the third #AUSvIND Vodafone Test with bruised ribs. He will not be replaced in the squad and will be assessed further ahead of the Brisbane Test match,” CA added,” said the Australian cricket board in the statement.

With Pattinson ruled out of the penultimate Test of the four-match series, Michael Neser has only Sean Abbott to compete with for a spot in the playing XI. The all-rounder was seen doing duty quite a few times as a substitute during the second Test in Melbourne.

Pattinson last played against India in a tour match in the lead-up to the opening Test of the series, picking up three wickets.



He has taken 81 wickets in 21 outings for Australia at an average of 26.33 and last featured in a Test against New Zealand last January.

The 30-year-old Pattinson was not included in the playing XI in the first two Tests and was unlikely to be a part of the third match as well, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon forming a four-pronged bowling attack.

(With PTI Inputs)

