India vs Australia: ‘Jasprit Bumrah can do all sorts of damage at night,’ says Shane Bond ahead of pink-ball Test

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has backed India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to bounce back in the upcoming Test series in Australia. Bumrah did not enjoy a good limited-overs tour in Australia, picking only 4 wicket in 3 ODIs. He was rested from the T20I series, but will return to play for India in the all-important Day/Night Test in Adelaide which begins from Thursday.

Bond said that Bumrah will be a key player for India in the pink-ball Test and added that the right-arm seamer can do a lot of damage at night with the ball.

“Booms [Bumrah] has been out here before and been very successful but he’s still interested in different ways to do things. That’s one of his greatest strengths,” Bond told AAP.

“If he has the ball at the right time of night and it’s reasonably new then he can banana it both ways at 145k plus and do all sorts of damage.”

“He takes a great deal of pride in his performance and I know he’ll be annoyed he hasn’t quite got the results so far that he’s wanted. The wickets were pretty flat in the ODI series to be fair.

“I’m sure the tour is going to get better for Booms ... he’ll be a real handful and is the sort of bowler who can very quickly change a game if he gets it right,” Bond signed off.