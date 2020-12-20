Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Joe Burns cleared for 2nd Australia, India Test

India vs Australia: Joe Burns cleared for 2nd Australia, India Test

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second test.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:22 IST

By Associated Press, MELBOURNE

Australian batsman Joe Burns reacts after hitting the winning runs to give Australia victory on day 3. (via REUTERS)

Opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second cricket test against India from Boxing Day but Will Pucovski’s test debut will be delayed by a concussion. Burns was struck on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during the first test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets after bowling India out for 36 in its second innings. His unbeaten 51 helped Australia to its 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second test.

David Warner is in a race against time to overcome a groin injury and open with Burns in the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warner was rushed from Sydney to Melbourne on Saturday, before Victoria state closed its borders with New South Wales after a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Pucovski was a candidate to play if Warner is not available but suffered concussion after being struck on the helmet in a tour match against India and has been ruled out of the Melbourne test. It was the ninth concussion Pucovski has suffered and Australia is taking extra care with his recovery.

Matthew Wade opened with Burns at Adelaide, sharing a 70-run partnership in the second innings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Rules that are changing from Jan 1
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

From Churu to Amritsar: These are the coldest places in northwest India
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
How Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi allegedly scammed LLD Diamonds
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ram temple fund drive to start with contributions from prominent personalities: Trust official
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.