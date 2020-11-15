India vs Australia: ‘Just because Virat Kohli’s not there doesn’t mean Australia get the trophy’ - Nathan Lyon

Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, is congratulated by skipper Tim Paine after he took five wickets in India's first innings in the second cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens) (AP)

Premier Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon refused to believe they are firm favourites to win the Test series just because India captain Virat Kohli will not be available for three our of the four matches.

Kohli will fly back home after playing the first Test at Adelaide which will be a day-night affair for the birth of his first child. In his absence, India is likely to be led by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Lyon said it is disappointing that Kohli will miss the major part of the Test series but was quick to point out the firepower in India’s batting department.

“It’s disappointing for the series. You want to play against the best players in the world,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. “I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It’s disappointing but they have still got superstars.”

Also Read | ‘He’s doing it very well’: Taylor calls star India batsman ‘powerful guy’

Lyon who has taken 390 wickets in 96 Tests and is one of the most experienced cricketers in the Australian squad, said it would be a massive challenge for the hosts as India have the likes of Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in their ranks.

“Look at Pujara, Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It’s still going to be a massive challenge for us. Just because Virat’s not here doesn’t mean we get to hold the trophy up. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do,” Lyon said.

During India’s last visit Down Under, where they beat Australia 2-1 and registered their first Test series win in Australia in 71 years, it was Cheteshwar Pujara who emerged as Australia’s biggest roadblock. In four matches, Pujara amassed 521 runs including three centuries and was the highest run-scorer of the series. Kohli was next with 282 runs.