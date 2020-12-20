India vs Australia: ‘This batting line-up is weaker’, Ramiz Raja points out India’s lack of ‘positive intent’ against Aussies in Adelaide

India’s batting collapse against Australia on the third day of the Adelaide Test is going to be remembered as one of the worst debacles in the history of the game. Virat Kohli & Co were bundled up for 36/9 on Saturday, which turned out to be their lowest score in Test cricket.

As none of the Indian batsmen managed a double-digit score, former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja stated that tourists lacked a positive intent while facing the Aussie attack.

“No one could have predicted that the third day of the Adelaide Test will be a statistical nightmare for India. It was a massive reality check for the Indian batting lineup. There were a lot of problems. Batting against the bounce was not good, the positive intent was not seen, and this Indian batting line-up’s capability is probably only to disappoint you,” said Raja in his latest YouTube video.

Raja felt that the current Indian batting line-up was much weaker than the one that played in 2018-19 in Australia. He said that some of the batters struggled with technique while some just failed to cope up with pace bowling.

“This batting lineup is weaker if we compare it to the previous tour’s because India is the only team from the sub-continent that has gone to Australia, and made them struggle and a lot of credit for that has to be given to their strong batting performances,” Ramiz Raja said.

“But here there are flaws and gaps in this batting lineup. Some of them have technical issues and for some others, their batting cannot cope against quality fast bowling, and that was what was seen,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further praised the Aussie bowlers who tore India’s batting apart. The duo of Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) shared 9 wicket between them in the second innings.

“All the credit will have to be given to the Australian bowlers. They are all tall bowlers; they bowled the hard lengths, and the ball moved enough to take the outside edge of the bat. They bowled at the length where you couldn’t play the ball on the front foot or the back foot. And they had problems against bounce,” said Raja.

“If you have one or two more players like Virat Kohli, then you could have survived. But Virat Kohli’s failure suggests that Australia bowled very well,” Raja added.