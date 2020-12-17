This site uses cookies

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: ‘Pink’ Test awaits Kohli’s ‘new India’ in Adelaide

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli’s India will take on Time Pane’s Australia in the first-ever day-night Test between the two sides in Adelaide today.

By hindustantimes.com | Dec 17, 2020 08:40 IST

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: It’s as good as it gets, it’s as intense as anything, it’s as nerve-wracking as one could imagine, the stage is set, the lights will also be turned on as India and Australia gear up to add a new chapter - that of the day-night Test in a pink ball - at Adelaide Oval today. One doesn’t need the added spice of a historic event like the firs day-night Test between the two sides to attract eyeballs for an India-Australia Test but it is the need of the hour and perhaps the way forward.

08:40 hrs IST

Adelaide Oval: Venue insights

Highest Team Total: 674/10 By Australia Against India In 1948

Lowest Team Total: 82/10 By Australia Against West Indies In 1951

Highest Individual Score: 335* By David Warner (Australia) Against Pakistan in 2019

Best Bowling Figures: 8/43 By Alberto Trott (Australia) Against England in 1895

Highest Partnership: 386 By Ricky Ponting And Michael Clarke (Australia) For 4th wicket Against India in 2012

08:35 hrs IST

India vs Australia: Head to Head

Matches: 98

Drawn: 27

India Win: 28

Australia Win: 42

Tied: 1

08:30 hrs IST

Australia in last five Tests

vs New Zealand: won by 279 runs, Sydney

vs New Zealand: won by 247 runs, Melbourne

vs New Zealand: won by 296 runs, Perth

vs Pakistan: won by an innings and 48 runs, Adelaide

vs Pakistan (D/N): won by an innings and 5 runs, Brisbane

08:25 hrs IST

India in last five Tests

vs New Zealand: Lost by 7 wickets

vs New Zealand: Lost by 10 wickets

vs Bangladesh (D/N): Won by an innings and 46 runs

vs Bangladesh: Won by an innings an 130 runs

vs South Africa: Won by an innings and 202 runs

08:20 hrs IST

Australia Squad

Let’s have a look at the squad of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy:

Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

08:15 hrs IST

Team India’s playing XI

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

08:10 hrs IST

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1

Hello and welcome to the live blog of 1st Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide. It’s going to be a cracker of a contest as Kohli & Co will be playing their second-ever day-night Test match. The opponents are Australia who have the best track record of playing pink-ball Tests. The Aussies have played 7 day-night Tests, all at home, and won all of them. It’s going to be a tough challenge for India, especially while batting in the twilight period.

