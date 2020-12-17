India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: ‘Pink’ Test awaits Kohli’s ‘new India’ in Adelaide

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: It’s as good as it gets, it’s as intense as anything, it’s as nerve-wracking as one could imagine, the stage is set, the lights will also be turned on as India and Australia gear up to add a new chapter - that of the day-night Test in a pink ball - at Adelaide Oval today. One doesn’t need the added spice of a historic event like the firs day-night Test between the two sides to attract eyeballs for an India-Australia Test but it is the need of the hour and perhaps the way forward.

08:40 hrs IST Adelaide Oval: Venue insights Highest Team Total: 674/10 By Australia Against India In 1948 Lowest Team Total: 82/10 By Australia Against West Indies In 1951 Highest Individual Score: 335* By David Warner (Australia) Against Pakistan in 2019 Best Bowling Figures: 8/43 By Alberto Trott (Australia) Against England in 1895 Highest Partnership: 386 By Ricky Ponting And Michael Clarke (Australia) For 4th wicket Against India in 2012



