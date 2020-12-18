India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Saha, Ashwin up against 2nd new ball in crucial 1st session

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 2, Latest Updates: Virat Kohli-led Team India to carry forward their innings from 233\/6 on the second day of the pink Test against Australia in Adelaide today
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India will carry forward their innings on the second day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Wicketkeeper Wirddhiman Saha and spinner R Ashwin will come to bat and continue batting from 233/6. The first day was full of ups and downs for India against a lethal Aussie attack. The openers left early and then the middle-order showcased some gritty performances. The course of the game took a steep turn after skipper Virat Kohli’s run out as India lost three wickets in 18 balls thereafter. The first session in today’s play will be crucial for the tourists as the Indian tail is going to be tested against the pink ball. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. They picked Shaw as the opener with Mayank Agarwal and went with Saha as wicketkeeper. Australia, on the other hand, handed the debut cap to all-rounder Cameron Green and named Matthew Wade as Joe Burns’ opening partner.
Follow the live updates of India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 here:
4: wickets Josh Hazlewood needs to complete 200 Test wickets
4: wickets Mitchell Starc needs to complete 250 Test wickets. If he gets these in the 1st Test which is his 58th Test, he will be 5th quickest Australian to reach this landmark after:
o Dennis Lillee- 48
o Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - 55
o Mitchell Johnson -57
vs Nathan Lyon : 7 innings, 51 runs, 96 balls faced, 2 dismissals
vs Pat Cummins: 2 innings, 32 runs, 77 balls faced, 1 dismissal
vs Josh Hazlewood: 4 innings, 25 runs, 96 balls faced, 1 dismissal
vs Nathan Lyon - 8 innings, 42 runs, 3 dismissals
vs Josh Hazlewood - 7 innings, 25 runs, 2 dismissals
vs Mitchell Starc - 3 innings, 17 runs, 2 dismissals
vs Pat Cummins - 3 innings, 14 runs, 2 dismissals
Mitchell Starc - 19 overs, 4 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets
Josh Hazlewood - 20 overs, 6 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wicket
Pat Cummins - 19 overs, 7 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wicket
Cameron Green - 9 overs, 2 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets
Nathan Lyon - 21 overs, 2 maidens, 68 runs, 1 wicket
Marnus Labuschagne - 1 overs, 3 runs
Prithvi Shaw 0(2) - b Starc
Mayank Agarwal 17(40) - b Cummins
Cheteshwar Pujara 43 (160) - c Labuschagne b Lyon
Virat Kohli 74 (180) - run out (Hazlewood/Lyon)
Ajinkya Rahane 42 (92) - lbw b Starc
Hanuma Vihari 16 (25) - lbw b Hazlewood
1st Session: 25 overs, 41 runs, 2 wickets, Run rate 1.64
2nd Session: 30 overs, 66 runs, 1 wickets, Run rate 2.20
3rd Session: 34 overs, 126 runs, 3 wickets, Run rate 3.71
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2. The opening day was no less than a roller-coaster ride for the visitors. They opted to bat and saw the openers falling too early. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane steadied the innings but the dismissal of the Indian skipper turned the tables. India posted 233/6 at stumps on Day 1. It’s going to a vital 1st session for them as the tail enders will face the Aussie attack.