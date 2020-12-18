India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Saha, Ashwin up against 2nd new ball in crucial 1st session

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: India will carry forward their innings on the second day of the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. Wicketkeeper Wirddhiman Saha and spinner R Ashwin will come to bat and continue batting from 233/6. The first day was full of ups and downs for India against a lethal Aussie attack. The openers left early and then the middle-order showcased some gritty performances. The course of the game took a steep turn after skipper Virat Kohli’s run out as India lost three wickets in 18 balls thereafter. The first session in today’s play will be crucial for the tourists as the Indian tail is going to be tested against the pink ball. Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. They picked Shaw as the opener with Mayank Agarwal and went with Saha as wicketkeeper. Australia, on the other hand, handed the debut cap to all-rounder Cameron Green and named Matthew Wade as Joe Burns’ opening partner.

Follow the live updates of India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2 here: