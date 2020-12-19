India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Kohli & co. look to set up challenging target for Aussies

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live: The Test match action continues on Saturday as India and Australia play the Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. The pink-ball Test has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but Virat Kohli’s team will feel they have the advantage going into Day 3. The splendid bowling performance on Day 2 has given the visitors a solid lead, but the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw will certainly motivate the hosts. Australia will hope they can get more quick wickets on Saturday to set themselves up for an easy target to chase. All three results still possible in Adelaide. This cannot get more exciting than this one.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 Live: