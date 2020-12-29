LIVE BLOG India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: India still in search of wickets as Green and Cummins battle hard IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India aim to take the final 4 Australia wickets and chase down a small total to win the Boxing Day Test today on Day 4. Follow India vs Australia live score and updates By hindustantimes.com | Dec 29, 2020 05:45 IST



India vs Australia live score 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja look to wrap up the final 4 Australian wickets quickly and give the batsmen an easy target to make it 1-1 in Day 4 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Melbourne. Even after an injury to Umesh Yadav, who got the first breakthrough of Joe Burns before getting injured, India led by Ashwin and Bumrah rattle Australia in 2nd innings picking 6 of their wickets under a 100. It looked like India might register an innings win but Cameron Green and Pat Cummins took Australia to safety at the end of Day 3. With a lead of only 2 runs, Australia’s tail will have a mountain to climb today as India look the firm favourites to win the Boxing Day Test match. Follow IND vs AUS live scorecard 2nd Test Day 4 here 5:44 hrs IST 50 partnership between Green and Cummins Green picks up a single and that will be the 50 partnership between him and Cummins. This partnership has not only made sure India will have to bat again but has also given Australia hope of a miracle.



5:41 hrs IST Good use of the feet from Green Green came down the track thrice in this over from Ashwin and each time he got to the pitch of the ball. 4 runs come from the over and this partnership is keeping the scoreboard ticking beautifully. There hasn’t been a boundary yet but they have managed to score 15 runs without the loss of a wicket.





5:37 hrs IST Jadeja comes into the attack Not surprising at all. The second new ball is only 4 overs away and Rahane wants to make sure both his seamers are fresh. And Jadeja accurate as always, doesn’t let the pressure go off and bowls a maiden to start with.





5:34 hrs IST India lose a review It was poor one. Rishabh Pant did just that it was high but Rahane went for the review and replays confirmed that the ball would have bounced over. The fact that Cummins did not offer a shot to that Ashwin delivery, might have prompted Rahane to go for the review.





5:31 hrs IST Another maiden Good battle going on between Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green. The latter is trying to bat out of his crease to negate the in-swing that got him in the first innings. Siraj, on the other hand is adamant to hit Green on the pads. It’s a maiden nonetheless for India.





5:25 hrs IST First bowling change and Siraj starts well Another one of those instinctive moves from Ajinkya Rahane. He throws the ball to debutant Siraj after a couple of overs from Bumrah and Siraj starts well. We have to keep in mind that the new ball is due in 7 overs so this is actually a ploy from Rahane not to overbowl Bumrah. Australia 141/6





5:22 hrs IST Australia trying to be positive Cummins and Green have walked out with a good attitude today. They know India will come at them hard and bowl some good balls but they are not ready to let scoring opportunities go by so despite some real tough line and lengths from Ashwin and Bumrah both Green and Cummins have nudged a single or a double here and there to keep the scoreboard ticking.





5:14 hrs IST Another tight over from Ashwin Pat Cummins almost went for the big shot there, Ashwin knew it, he was inches away from inducing the false shot. This is another good over from the India off-spinner. Australia got one run off it and they are at 137/6





5:10 hrs IST Edged but doesn’t carry Bumrah finds the outside edge of Pat Cummins’ bat but the ball doesn’t carry to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. It just moved away to kiss Cummins’ defensive prod but the good for Australia’s perspective was that he did not go at it with hard hands.





5:08 hrs IST Ashwin starts with a maiden Ashwin can bowl on those perfect lines and lengths day in and day out. He once again starts Day 4 with the perfect lines and bowls a maiden to Green. India have thrown the ball to two of their best bowlers.





5:05 hrs IST 3 runs off Bumrah’s first over Bumrah made Cameron Green play all six deliveries, that is always a good thing for any fast bowlers at the start of the day but the young Australian was up for it. He confidently defended all of them and managed to get 3 runs. Australia 136/6





5:02 hrs IST Bumrah starts the proceedings on Day 4 Bumrah bowls the first ball of Day 4. A positive push and a quick single. Looks like there will be an overthrow too. So Cameron Green and Australia begin Day 4 with 2 runs, good intent from the Australians straightaway.





4:58 hrs IST India hope Australia’s tail doesn’t wag Wrapping up the tail has been one of India’s biggest issues in overseas conditions. Last night, Cameron Green and Pat Cummins put up an unbroken 34-run stand to take a slender 2-run lead. India would hope they can dislodge the partnership early on Day 4 and bowl Australia out quickly.





4:55 hrs IST IND vs AUS live Day 4 pitch report “It looks a very good wicket, still some grass in there but it will be good for batting,” says Glenn McGrath. “Doesn’t look the cracks will playa big part. Even yesterday there was just one ball which probably behaved out of the ordinary,” says Ajit Agarkar on the Melbourne pitch for Day 4.





4:48 hrs IST India vs Australia live score 2nd Test Day 4 - Bumrah, Ashwin key Is that the best Bumrah and Ashwin have bowled in tandem? Perhaps yes. India’s two best bowlers stepped up when it mattered the most. With Umesh Yadav down, Ashwin got rid off Marnus Labuschagne, and then Bumrah gave the body blow to Australia by dismissing Steve Smith.





4:44 hrs IST Debutant Siraj very impressive Mohammed Siraj upped his game several notches after India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane trusted him to step up in the absence of the injured Umesh Yadav. Siraj did not get a bag full of wickets but he looked like getting one every over. The debutant picked up the important wicket of Travis Head in the final session of Day 3.





4:40 hrs IST Steve Smith struggling After Ashwin outfoxed him twice in the series, it was the turn of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to knock Steve Smith over for his fourth consecutive single digit score in Test cricket. Bumrah got one to nip back in, it hit Smith’s pad and then went on to clip the top of leg stump as Smith was bowled round his legs for 8. The wicket turned out to be an important one for India in the final session.





4:35 hrs IST India vs Australia live score: Umesh Yadav injury It is unlikely that Umesh Yadav will play any further part in this Test match. He was taken for scans after he hobbled off the field with a calf injury and as per the latest update is that the pacer is also doubtful for the next Test match in Sydney.





4:28 hrs IST Day 4 round-up India resumed the day with a lead of 82 and five wickets in hand but Ajinkya Rahane’s run out (112) triggered another collapse as they were bowled out for 326, leading Australia by 131 runs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 57. In reply, Umesh Yadav sent back Joe Burns with a beauty before hobbling off with an injured calf. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran, Mohammed Siraj got a wicket apiece before Jadeja got rid of Matthew Wade, and Tim Paine in the final session to reduce Australia to 99 for six. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins put their head down and ensured India have to bat again by taking Australia to 133 for six at stumps. They lead India by 2 runs.



