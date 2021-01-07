India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1: Australia opt to bat, two debutants in Sydney

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia won the toss and and opted to bat first against India. The action shifts to Sydney for the India vs Australia third Test match today. Ajinkya Rahane will look to carry the momentum...
India vs Australia third Test Day 1 live score: Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss in the third Test against India. Bio-bubble breach investigations, reports of India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane if stricter quarantine rules are forced on them, former Australian cricketers and media throwing jibes, we’ve havd everything that could spice-up the proceedings in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both India and Australia have landed a punch each and just like the third day - the moving day of a Test - this third Test at Sydney has all the ingredients to be the decisive one of the four-match series. Rohit Sharma returns to the playing XI for India, young Navdeep Saini makes his debut. Australia, on the other hand, will have a new opening pair with David Warner and Will Puvocski both regaining fitness and playing.
Follow India vs Australia live scorecard Day 1 3rd Test in Sydney:
David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini
Tim Paine has confirmed that David Warner and Will Pucovski will open the batting for Australia today. What a moment for young Pucovski who got his Baggy Green just a while ago.
Australia captain Tim Paine has won the toss and he has no hesitation in opting to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
‘Even covering of grass and hard but if you win the toss, you are likely to bat’: Here’s the pitch at SCG for the Indua-Australia third Test
There might be a couple of changes in the Australian rank too. Both openers David Warner and Will Pucovski have regained fitness and they are set to open the batting in the third Test against India. Warner’s inclusion is significant while Pucovski is set to receive his Test cap.
If there was news off the field in the first few days of the New Year, there was plenty of it from the field too with India announcing their playing XI on the eve of the Ind vs Aus 3rd Test. Rohit Sharma has returned to the Test XI and Navdeep Saini will make his debut today. Rohit came in for Mayank Agarwal while Saini replaced an injured Umesh Yadav.
As if the series being locked at 1-1 wasn’t enough to bring the best the best out of both India and Australia. The rapidly escalating developments in the New Year have given this India vs Australia third Test at Sydney a different colour. Australia captain Tim Paine agreed that there is some ‘tension’ and ‘uncertainty’ after some ‘unnamed sources’ said talked about India’s unwillingness to travel to Brisbane almost after five of their players were being investigated for a possible bio-bubble breach. India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, however, has said they are not at all ‘annoyed’ and are focused on the job in hand.
Boy does it feel great to once again wake up way before sunrise in India and write about India-Australia Test cricket. Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Ind vs Aus third Test Day 1 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia won in Adelaide and India staged a stunning comeback in Melbourne.