India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India look to break Smith-Labuschagne stand

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test, Day 2 Latest Updates: India begin Day 2 with the hope of getting wickets, especially Steve Smith’s. Follow India vs Australia live score 3rd Test Day 2 at the SCG today.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 live score: India look to break the threatening stand between Steve Smith and Marnsu Labuschagne on Day 2 of Ind vs Aus 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rain came, rain went away, it came again - it was that kind of a first day of the Test match. We were still some 35 over short despite extended final session and revised timings. But in the 55 overs of play that was possible, Australia got their noses ahead courtesy a very positive looking Steve Smith and an assured Labuschagne. India did dismiss David Warner early but debutant Will Pucovski rode his luck on his way to a maiden Test fifty. After his departure, Australia’s best pair took over and took them to 166 for 2 at stumps. If the weather clears and rain stays away we are win for a fascinating day of Test cricket in Sydney.
...And it comes of Steve Smith’s bat, well gloves to be precise. Siraj just drifted down the leg side but the ball bounced a bit more than what Smith had expected, he did well to get his bottom hand off the handle. It took the gloves and went of the keeper for a single.
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar ‘loves’ Ashwin with the ball and he hopes that India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane will start with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2.
Here’s the pitch looks like for the India vs Australia third Test Day 2
It will be cloudy throughout the day with spells of showers. Hmm, that’s what the weather forecast says for Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney. But so far so good, we’ve got the sun out for now, there will be no delay at the start and let’s hope it stays that way because if it does, the weather is expected to improve drastically from Day 3, Day 4 and so on.
There was a lot of rain on Day 1 after India’s Mohammed Siraj had removed David Warner early to dent Australia’s decision of opting to bat first. After a four hour delay when play resumed, Australia’s debutant opener Will Pucovski got a couple of lives and got to his first Test fifty before being trapped in front by India’s debutant Navdeep Saini. Since then Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked solid and took Australia to stumps at 166 for 2 on Day 1.
Thanks to all the rain on Day 1, we will start Day 2 half an early to make up for the overs. So it will be 4:30 am IST start today. But hey, we are not complaining at all. It means another half and hour of quality Test cricket. Hello all, this the live coverage of the India vs Australia third Test Day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.