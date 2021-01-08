India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: India look to break Smith-Labuschagne stand

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 live score: India look to break the threatening stand between Steve Smith and Marnsu Labuschagne on Day 2 of Ind vs Aus 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Rain came, rain went away, it came again - it was that kind of a first day of the Test match. We were still some 35 over short despite extended final session and revised timings. But in the 55 overs of play that was possible, Australia got their noses ahead courtesy a very positive looking Steve Smith and an assured Labuschagne. India did dismiss David Warner early but debutant Will Pucovski rode his luck on his way to a maiden Test fifty. After his departure, Australia’s best pair took over and took them to 166 for 2 at stumps. If the weather clears and rain stays away we are win for a fascinating day of Test cricket in Sydney.

