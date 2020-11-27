India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Kohli & Co. return to action after 9 months against Finch’s Australia

India vs Australia live score 1st ODI: Perhaps the most evenly-matched rivalry in cricket now is between India and Australia, yes England too will have a say in it but their ODI form is perhaps better than both these two teams. Power-packed openers, strong middle-order, crafty wrist spinners and tearaway quicks - who are good both with the new ball and also at the death - makes an Ind vs Aus ODI such a mouth-watering contest. Add to that the fact this is India’s first ODI in 10 months and their first international fixture in close to 9 months. Virat Kohli’s India is taking on Aaron Finch’s Australia today in the first of three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Apart from the captains, the men in focus in this match will be Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami from India and David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc from Australia.

