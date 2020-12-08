India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd T20 Match Today: Virat Kohli eyes clean sweep at Sydney

India vs Australia 3rd T20I live score: Not many would have placed their money on a 3-0 result in India’s favour of the T20I series if they were asked to bet after the first two ODIs. But if anyone was brave enough to back India’s T20 track-record in Australia despite the ODIs blushes then he/she might have a chance to win plenty. India are heading into the third and final T20I against Australia with an eye on their second whitewash down under. India captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that the series might be in their pockets but they would like to make it 3-0. With the kind of form Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kohli, Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan are in, that thought surely can’t be brushed aside. Australia are still not sure whether they will have their regular captain Aaron Finch fit for the inconsequential 3rd T20I at the SCG today.

