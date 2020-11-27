India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia Live on TV and Online

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: India return to international cricket and what better way to mark their comeback than a high-profile series against Australia. Fierce individual rivalries such as Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner and Mohammed Shami vs Aaron Finch will be the cynosure of all eyes. While Australia did play a couple of limited-overs series against England post lockdown, this is India’s first international match of any kind since their Test series against New Zealand in February earlier this year.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming:

Where is the 1st ODI between India vs Australia taking place?

The first ODI between India and Australia is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At what time does the 1st ODI between India vs Australia begin?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia begins at 9:10 AM IST on Friday (November 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st ODI between India vs Australia?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

The online streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st ODI between India and Australia match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/