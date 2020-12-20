India vs Australia: ‘Maybe KL Rahul can replace Virat Kohli’ - Glenn McGrath suggests two ‘potentials’ changes in India’s playing XI at MCG

Legendary Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath suggested two ‘potential’ changes in India’s playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in Melbourne starting on December 26. McGrath’s comments came after India dramatically lost the first day-night Test in Adelaide by 8 wickets on the 3rd Day despite taking a lead of 62 runs by the end of Day 2.

Things changed quickly and in fact in a matter of an hour on Day 3 as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins made a mockery of the Indian batting line-up on Saturday to bowl them out for their lowest ever score of 36 in Test cricket. It took Aussies only 21 overs to chase down the target of 90.

Also read: ‘How can two innings change the thought process’ - Ajay Jadeja backs Prithvi Shaw for 2nd Test

“India had to start well. They needed to get a win on the board, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened. It was an unbelievable bowling performance by Australia,” said McGrath in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

Australia opener Joe Burns announced his return to form with a fifty as the hosts registered a comfortable win. India’s probelms are set to be multiplied as captain Virat Kohli will fly back home now for the birth of his first child and Ajinkya Rahane will step up to lead India.

“Virat Kohli is such an impact player. Without him, it leaves a big hole but at the same time it leaves an opportunity to other players to put their hand up,” McGrath said. The former Australia fast bowler named KL Rahul as Kohli’s replacement. “Maybe KL Rahul can come in for Virat Kohli,” he said.

Also read: ‘It’ll be now tougher without Kohli’, Shahid Afridi predicts a difficult way ahead for India in series Down Under

The other change that McGrath suggested was at the top of the order. “The other option India have is Shubman Gill, who actually came out looking positive in one day series, he didn’t seemed to be overawed by the stage, that to me would be one potential change at the top,” McGrath added.

When asked how he would deal with a horribly out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, McGrath said: “They need to know internally how he’s going. The captain, the coaches, the support staff will have to know that. The thing that I’m worried about is that he got out in the same way in two innings. That is a concern against bowlers like Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc. They gonna come at you always. The internal people will know it,” he said