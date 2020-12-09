India vs Australia: ‘Misfields cannot be part of the game, they are doing it too much’, Kaif lashes out at India’s sloppy fielding

Team India produced some memorable performances with the bat and bowl during the white-ball series Down Under. However, sloppy fielding and too many dropped catches had put the men-in-blue at the receiving end.

A flurry of misfields by the tourists has opened the gates for brutal criticism. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif have suggested that the lackluster approach to fielding could bite India hard anytime.

While speaking in the post-match show on Sony Network, Kaif, one of the finest fielders of his time, said it’s going to be very tough for Kohli & Co if they continue fielding this way.

“So many dropped catches and misfields cannot be part of the game. They are doing it too much. If India has to win the World Cup, which is going to happen in October in India, then if the fielding is like this, then you will lose the big matches,” said Kaif.

Kaif stressed on the fact that these mistakes cannot be a norm at any level of the game. He recalled his playing days and revealed how that senior bowlers like Javagal Srinath or Zaheer Khan would reprimand fielders when they dropped a catch.

“This Indian team has young bowlers, so when the catch is dropped the poor guys go back to the run-up. The bowler does not say anything but thinks it is part of the game. But it is not.

“If we had dropped a catch of Ajit Agarkar, Srinath or Zaheer Khan’s bowling, then even if they stare at the fielder, then you need to practice for extra two hours the next day,” said Kaif.

“If a senior bowls and you misfield, then it makes a lot of difference. The pressure comes on its own even if they don’t say much and just look at you once, as you realise that you have made a mistake,” Kaif added further.