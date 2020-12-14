Sections
India vs Australia: Moises Henriques joins Australia Test squad, Sean Abbott ruled out

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the squad for the first Test against India in Adelaide, beginning Thursday.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 09:40 IST

By Asian News International, Melbourne

Moises Henriques in the nets (Getty Images)

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17 will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia have the best-record in day-night Tests as the side have not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

The New South Wales all-rounder had returned to Australian duties in the recent ODI and T20I series against India. Henriques has recovered from a mild hamstring strain which ruled him out of the Australia A games against India.

As a result, Henriques will now join Mitchell Starc and the remainder of the Australia A Test squad who will arrive in Adelaide later today ahead of the first Test match.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that fast bowler Sean Abbott will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation from a mild calf strain sustained in the most recent Australia A game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Abbott is expected to re-join the squad for the second Test in Melbourne, beginning December 26.

Earlier, David Warner and Will Pucovski were ruled out of the first Test against India. Warner sustained an adductor strain in the second ODI against India while Pucovski was ruled out due to a concussion which he suffered in the first practice game against India A.

