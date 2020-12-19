India vs Australia: ‘My dosa claimed six wickets today’ - India’s lowest Test score of 36 sets Twitter on fire

The scoreboard shows the fall of India's wickets near the end of their second innings against Australia on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)

If by any chance you woke up late on a chilly Saturday morning in India then don’t look at India vs Australia 1st Test match scorecard or your Twitter feed and if you can’t help it then at least make sure you are sitting somewhere firmly. The reason behind this seemingly exaggerated first sentence is India’s 2nd innings score of 36. Yes, THIRTY-SIX and that’s it – the lowest total in India’s Test cricket history, beating the 42 against England in 1974.

Technically India were not ‘bowled out’ as they were 9 down when Mohammed Shami retired hurt with an injury to his right arm but their innings ended then and there.

No India batsmen managed to cross the double-figure mark. Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with 9 while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravichandran Ashwin were dismissed for a duck. India captain Virat Kohli was out for 4.

Netizens took some time to come to grips with the sudden turn of events in the day-night Test but when they did all hell broke loose. Here are some of the reactions shared on Twitter after India’s lowest recorded total of 36 in Test cricket.

India started day three of the day-night Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for Australia to chase.

But their hopes were left in tatters after an exhibition of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21).

India’s previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974. Their 36 was the joint fourth lowest of all time with New Zealand’s 26 against England in 1955 at Auckland the worst ever.

Their capitulation left Australia needing 90 to win, with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade knocking off 15 of them before the dinner break.

Cummins wasted no time removing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah for two in the second over of the day, temping him to push at a slower ball that popped back up to him.

That brought the stubborn Cheteshwar Pujara to the crease. He saw off an over from Cummins, but that was as good as it got for the veteran who fell without scoring.

Cummins, the world’s number one Test bowler, sent down a delivery that had to be played and Pujara caught an edge that carried to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

It left India on 15 for three, and it only got worse with opener Mayank Agarwal back in the pavillon five balls later for nine, again caught by Paine on Josh Hazlewood’s opening delivery.

Hazlewood and Paine again combined to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane for nought then Cummins picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli.

The superstar batsman had smacked Cummins for four but was gone the next ball after a review, caught by Cameron Green as he attempted a cover drive.

It was the last Australia will see of Kohli batting this summer, with the captain missing the final three Tests to return home for the birth of his first child.

At 19 for six, India were in real danger of making their lowest ever score and when Wriddhiman Saha (4) chipped a Hazlewood delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and Ravi Ashwin was out next ball it became more of a reality.

A four from Hanuma Vihari at least took India past New Zealand’s all-time low to spare them that embarrassment.

But Vihari (8) didn’t last much longer, caught by Paine with Hazlewood again doing the damage before Mohammed Shami was forced to retire hurt after a Cummins thunderbolt hit his right arm.

(With agency inputs)