India vs Australia: Nathan Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 10th time in Test cricket

Day-night Test: The dismissal reaffirmed Pujara’s status as a Test match bunny of Lyon as this was the 10th time he had been dismissed by Lyon in the longest format.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Australia's Nathan Lyon (C) celebrates his wicket of Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with teammates during the day one of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India in Adelaide. (AFP)

Cheteshwar Pujara put up another show of grit and determination on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia at Adelaide as he kept the Australian speedsters at bay for close to two sessions. He batted for more than 150 deliveries and looked set for a well deserved half-century when he was sent back by an old nemesis, Nathan Lyon.

The Aussie off spinner had been turning the ball big all day and he managed to get the inside edge of Pujara’s bat. The ball hit the thigh guard before going up in air. The catch was pouched safely and he had to depart for a patient knock of 43.

The dismissal reaffirmed Pujara’s status as a Test match bunny of Lyon as this was the 10th time he had been dismissed by Lyon in the longest format. This is the most number of times Pujara has been dismissed by any bowler in Test cricket.

James Anderson of England has dismissed Pujara 7 times in Tests and that is the second most by any bowler.



Pujara thwarted the initial burst of the pacers as he dug deep along with opener Mayank Agarwal after India lost the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in the very first over of the innings.

He was involved in a 68-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli which steadied the Indian ship.

