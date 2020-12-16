Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘New India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism’, says Virat Kohli

India vs Australia: ‘New India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism’, says Virat Kohli

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Adelaide

Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Indian captain Virat Kohli (R) (Twitter)

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday declared himself a “representation of new India”, forever ready to take up challenges with optimism, as he responded to Greg Chappell’s view that he is “the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time”.

On the eve of the first Test against Australia, Kohli was asked about his aggressive brand of cricket coupled with a fighting attitude that the former Australia captain, who also served as India coach, found similar to the mindset of his countrymen.

“I would like to say that I have always been myself,” the skipper said during a virtual media conference ahead of the opening Test against Australia here starting Thursday.

“The way my personality and character is, I am the representation of new India. For me, that’s how I look at it,” he asserted.



“In my mind, it’s not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It’s how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one” he added.

The new India, according to one of the country’s most followed sporting icons, is the one that’s not afraid to take up challenges.

“The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way.” PTI KHS PM PM

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi walks out of Parl panel meet, says wastage of time
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Seema Singh through her NGO ‘Meghashrey’ successfully organised a blanket donation campaign
Delhi HC issues Centre notice for environmental appraisal of power, mining projects notification
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
‘Will certainly happen’: Iran’s Khamenei vows to avenge Soleimani’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Over 130,000 people jabbed in UK’s first week of Covid-19 vaccinations
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.