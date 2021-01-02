India vs Australia: ‘New Year, Renewed Energy’, Team India undergoes intense training session ahead of Sydney Test - Watch

After levelling the series against Australia, Team India is gearing up for the upcoming Sydney Test which begins from January 7. On Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane & Co went through an intense training session in order to ensure a flawless performance on the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter in which the players could be seen honing their throwing skills under the watchful eyes of coach R Sridhar. They randomly fielded the ball and threw back to the stumps which was a part of their drill.

“New Year. Renewed Energy. How is that for josh?,” BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Check out the video:

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli who had returned home on paternity leave.

Meanwhile, on Friday, left-arm pacer T Nataraj was included in the Indian Test squad as a replacement of Umesh Yadav. The latter sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The BCCI, in a release, stated that Yadav will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.

After a horrific show in the first Test, which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami’s absence to win the Boxing Day Test on December 29.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan