Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘New Year, Renewed Energy’, Team India undergoes intense training session ahead of Sydney Test - Watch

India vs Australia: ‘New Year, Renewed Energy’, Team India undergoes intense training session ahead of Sydney Test - Watch

On Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane & Co went through an intense training session in order to ensure a flawless performance on the field.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Team India undergoes intense training session at SCG on Saturday (BCCI/Twitter)

After levelling the series against Australia, Team India is gearing up for the upcoming Sydney Test which begins from January 7. On Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane & Co went through an intense training session in order to ensure a flawless performance on the field.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter in which the players could be seen honing their throwing skills under the watchful eyes of coach R Sridhar. They randomly fielded the ball and threw back to the stumps which was a part of their drill.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘If one guy bowls tight, the other picks up wickets’, Pragyan Ojha wants India to include ‘phenomenal’ bowling duo in Sydney

“New Year. Renewed Energy. How is that for josh?,” BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Check out the video:



 



Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli who had returned home on paternity leave.

Meanwhile, on Friday, left-arm pacer T Nataraj was included in the Indian Test squad as a replacement of Umesh Yadav. The latter sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The BCCI, in a release, stated that Yadav will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Back-to-back overs in a Test match? Not sure,’ David Warner has reservations about T Natarajan as Test bowler

After a horrific show in the first Test, which saw the visitors getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings, India staged an epic turnaround in Kohli and Mohammad Shami’s absence to win the Boxing Day Test on December 29.

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
by Shishir Gupta
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
by Neeraj Chauhan
India’s trade deficit widens in December as imports increase
by Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
“How will we get them out’: Asif recalls conversation during ‘06 India Test
by hindustantimes.com
We all lived on hope. I became a different me last year: Divya Dutta
by Kavita Awaasthi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.