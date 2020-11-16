India vs Australia: ‘No better feeling’, Shami’s wait to bowl in India nets finally ends - WATCH

Members of the Indian cricket have begun with their outdoor training and gym session in Australia. They are currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon their arrival in Sydney. However, they have been permitted to begin their training session after testing negative in their first COVID-19 Test.

A day after physical drills and fielding practice, the players were seen sweating it out in the nets. Mohammed Shami was in action with the ball as he is gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia. The men-in-blue will kickstart their tour in the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27 and Shami is likely to feature in the playing eleven.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets in ‘Kangaroo land’ - WATCH

Ahead of the tour opener, Shami shared his practice video on Twitter, stating that he is looking forward to series down under.

“There is no better feeling than to play for your country. A long wait to bowl in the #TeamIndia nets finally ended today! Looking forward to our Australian tour,” Tweeted Shami.

Here’s the post:

Shami had a terrific outing during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19. He picked up 16 wickets in four Test matches and scalped five wickets in three ODIs. He recently ended the Indian Premier League 2020 with 20 wickets in the league stage and played a crucial role in the Kings XI Punjab’s journey.

ALSO READ | ‘One of the best white-ball players going around’: Nasser Hussain’s big compliment for India batsman

India will begin the tour with the ODI series. The first two games will be played in Sydney, on November 27 and 29 respectively. The final ODI will be held in Canberra on December 2. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is starting from December 4.

The Test series – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – will begin on December 17. The first match in Adelaide will be a day-night affair, followed by the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne.