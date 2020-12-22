India vs Australia: ‘No hope’ – Mark Waugh predicts series belongs ‘4-0 to Australia’

Mark Waugh believes India have ‘no hopes’ of staging a comeback in the remaining three Tests against Australia and has predicted a 4-0 whitewash for the hosts in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Waugh’s assessment comes after the first Test Adelaide, where India suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat.

Waugh, a former opening batsman for Australia, reckons the Day/Night Test was India’s best chance to win and now that they’ve surrendered the opportunity, it will be a tough road ahead, especially with Virat Kohli returning to India.

“No hope. I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. I just can’t see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So ‘no’ is the answer – four-nil to Australia,” Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

Waugh’s thoughts were echoed by former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin. With Kohli gone, Haddin questions India’s source of motivation, saying if it was up top him, he would have rushed Rohit Sharma back in the mix of things. Rohit reached Australia last Wednesday and is currently under a mandatory 15-day quarantine, which rules him out of the MCG Test. The batsman, however, is expected to play the third Test in Sydney starting January 7 next year.

“If they are going to get back into the game, what I want to know is where they’re going to get their energy from. Virat Kohli is gone now and a lot of the energy comes off the back of what he does. He’s a world-class player, he’s their leader,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket.

“I would have a look at bringing someone in like Rohit Sharma. If he comes out of quarantine and he’s in good nick and he’s fit enough to play, I’d put him straight in because I think they need a senior player like that to take the anxiety out of everything and just get everyone thinking about cricket again.”