India vs Australia: No request to shift venues; fourth Test in Brisbane on as of now - Report

Despite there being a shadow of doubt over it, the latest developement suggests the India vs Australia fourth Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane is slated to go on as per schedule, reported news agency PTI on Sunday.

The Australian media had claimed that the Brisbane Test has been jeopardised as the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules.

However, as of now BCCI has not taken any call on asking CA to shift the Test match from Brisbane to Sydney.

“It’s a fluid situation. Let’s wait for a few more days,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Queensland has closed its borders for people travelling from New South Wales due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in Sydney and surrounding areas.

However there will be an exception made for the Test match and players will be in a stricter bio-bubble, similar to the one in the IPL.

It could well happen that in order to play the Test match in Brisbane, the Indian team would have to be in a stricter bio-bubble from Sydney itself which would make for a hard quarantine (hotel-stadium-hotel) of around 15 days.

(With PTI inputs)