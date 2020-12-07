India vs Australia: ‘Not afraid of getting hit’ Harbhajan names the fearless Indian bowler who may bag ‘Man of the Series’ award in T20Is

Ever since T Natarjan made his international debut, the Indian cricket team has been undefeated. The left-arm pacer provided the much-needed strength to the Indian bowling attack which went on to outplay the Aussies in their own backyard, in the shortest format of the game.

Natarajan dominated right from the first T20I in Canberra. He is currently the leading wicket taker, picking up a total of 5 wickets so far in the series.

ALSO READ | ‘The find for India in this tour’: Australia legend Glenn McGrath heaps praise on T Natarajan

Impressed by the consistency of Natarajan, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he is ‘so happy’ as the fast bowler’s confidence has been a huge boost to the Indian side in the ongoing limited-overs series Down Under.

“Well, I am so happy for Natarajan. The way he has gone about his life and the way he is performing is unbelievable. It shows that if you keep the faith and keep working hard and believe in yourselves, anything is possible,” India today quoted Harbhajan Singh as saying.

“He has been a brilliant bowler for India in this series. He has been one of those major pillars in this series. Picking up wickets when India needed those wickets,” Harbhajan added.

Natarajan garnered the attention of the selectors with his ability of bowling Yorkers and accuracy in death overs. After a terrific IPL 2020 season, he bowled against the Aussies and troubled the likes of Steve Smith in the ongoing T20I series.

“He showed he has the potential to be there and win games for Team India. He is someone who is very confident, whatever I have seen on screen, he is not afraid of getting hit. That’s something very special. At that level, all that matters is how confident you are,” said Harbhajan.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad’s tweet on Virat Kohli’s drop catch and run out in the same ball floors everyone

The veteran off-spinner opined that Natarajan is in contention of bagging the Man of the Series award. He reckoned that if he bags the prize, it will be uplift his confidence.

“If he becomes man of the series, it will boost his confidence and how! Becoming Man of the Series against Australia and that too in Australia will be a big, big boost for him. It’s a big plus for Team India. It’s a great story... where he has come from and what he is doing for Team India,” Harbhajan said.