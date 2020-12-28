Sections
India vs Australia: 'Not much going his way at the moment,' Ricky Ponting expects 'all-time great' Steve Smith to find form soon

India vs Australia: In four innings this series, Steve Smith has tallied 10 runs at an average of 3.33.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 18:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Steve Smith walks back after getting bowled for 8 (Getty Images)

Ricky Ponting believes Australia need their supreme batsman Steve Smith to rediscover form if they are to resist India and their potent bowling attack in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Smith was out for 8, bowled down leg off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah.

In four innings this series, Smith has tallied 10 runs at an average of 3.33. In fact, this is only the second time in his Test career that Smith has registered single-digit scores three innings in a row.

“He’s not having much go his way at the moment. I think he would have liked to have his time over with his first-inning dismissal here, he would have played that differently,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “But he’s one of the all-time greats of the game – everyone is allowed to have a few bad games here and there. The one thing I do know is that Australia need Steven Smith to stand up, especially against this bowling attack India have.”

So far, Smith has scores of 1, 1*, 0 and 8. Twice he’s fallen to R Ashwin in the series, including getting caught at leg slip in the first innings of the MCG Test. Not too long ago, Smith plundered a couple of 62-ball centuries against India in the ODIs, helping Australia seal the series 2-1. Ponting reckons a player of Smith’s calibre can afford to have a few low scores now and then but with India in the box seat to win at MCG and level the series, Australia’s No. 4 needs to get some runs under the belt and provide solidity to a fragile Australian batting line-up.

“The two one-day hundreds he made were as good as I’ve ever seen him play. Knowing what he’s like when he gets into that groove and as he talks about ‘finding his hands’, I thought that would flow over into this series and it hasn’t yet. There’s still potentially four more innings for him and we know that if he gets in and set he can make a big score,” Ponting pointed out.

