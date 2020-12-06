Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Not quick enough like Dhoni’, Matthew Wade tells Shikhar Dhawan after stumping opportunity - WATCH

India vs Australia: ‘Not quick enough like Dhoni’, Matthew Wade tells Shikhar Dhawan after stumping opportunity - WATCH

As Dhawan was getting ready to bat after the missed stumping opportunity, Wad was heard saying, “Not quick enough, I’m not Dhoni,” on the stump mic.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Shikhar Dhawan, right, makes his ground as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade retrieves the ball during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Australia’s stand-in captain Matthew Wade attempted a quick stumping in the second T20I against India in Sydney, to get the better of Shikhar Dhawan. However, the Indian opener was quick enough to land his foot and deny the dismissal. Later, when the replay showed that Dhawan was safe, Wade humorously spoke that he wasn’t fast like former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

The incident happened during the 9th over of India’s chase. Mitchell Swepson bowled a shorter delivery, outside off and Dhawan tried to cut but missed. Wade made no mistake in collecting the ball, waited for Dhawan to raise his foot and quickly dislodged the bails.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India

The square-leg umpire went to the third umpire to check on the possible dismissal. The TV replay shattered the hopes of the Aussies as Dhawan turned out to quicker than Wade. As Dhawan was getting ready to face the last ball of the over, Wad was heard saying, “Not quick enough, I’m not Dhoni,” on the stump mic.

Here’s the video:



 



Dhawan survived that stumping attempt and then went on to score his 11th T20I half-century. His scintillating 36-ball 52 set the tone for India to chase down the mammoth 195-run target.

With 25 required off the final 12 balls, Pandya brought the equation down to 14 in the last over. He slammed a couple of boundaries in the penultimate over to ease off the pressure a bit. The all-rounder then belted two huge sixes to seal the match in India’s favour. He also claimed the player of the match honours as he remained unconquered on 42 off 22 balls.

ALSO READ | ‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Hardik Pandya explains reason behind change of bats in penultimate over of India’s chase

Earlier, Wade led from the front with a blistering half century and powered Australia to a strong total after a fairly commanding performance with the bat. He collected 13 runs off the first over, pulling, driving and paddle sweeping Deepak Chahar for three fours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Dec 06, 2020 19:07 IST
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Dec 06, 2020 16:26 IST
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Dec 06, 2020 17:14 IST
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Dec 06, 2020 18:25 IST

latest news

Karnataka Assembly’s winter session from December 7 likely to be stormy
Dec 06, 2020 19:20 IST
Sana Khan and Anas Sayied enjoy romantic honeymoon in Kashmir, see pics
Dec 06, 2020 19:10 IST
China dismisses ‘Wolf Warrior diplomacy’ charge as ‘discourse trap’
Dec 06, 2020 19:08 IST
Family of Roald Dahl apologise for his anti-Semitic remarks
Dec 06, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.