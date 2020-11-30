India vs Australia: ‘Once he gets a ton, he’ll get 3-4 more,’ Michael Vaughan ‘not concerned’ about Virat Kohli’s batting

India captain Virat Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings against Australia in the 2nd ODI during his team’s 390-run chase in Sydney on Sunday. But a sensational catch from Moises Henriquez at short-midwicket ended Kohli’s stay and he failed to get his first hundred of the year. Kohli has scored four fifties in 8 ODIs in 2020 - but has not been able to convert it into a hundred.

During a discussion on Kohli’s missed hundreds, former England captain said that there is no reason for the Indian fans or anyone to worry about that. Vaughan said that Kohli is still in supreme form - and once he gets a hundred, he will go on to get 3-4 more.

“The one thing I don’t worry about with Virat Kohli is his batting. There is no concern about his batting whatsoever. He is a wonderful player, he’s the best of the era across the formats, there is no doubts about that,” Vaughan said during a chat on Cricbuzz.

“I worry about those three Tests that India have without him. I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor. He is that important for that Test team. His 100s will come. Once he gets one, probably he would get 3-or-4 together, he’s that good.

“His movements are great, his mindset and his eyes - you can see it when he’s really concentrated. He got out to that extraordinary catch at midwicket,” he added.

“In 24 innings, I have kind of seen Virat so closely, I never ever worry about his batting. He may get out, but he never ever looks out of touch.

“Some guys when they get out of touch look like they are batting with a toothpick, Virat Kohli has not got to the toothpick stage. His bat is about that wide,” Vaughan signed off.

India will play the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday.